Hope After Heartbreak: Jamie Otis Reveals Secrets Of Post-Miscarriage Pregnancy

Jamie Otis is finally getting happiness after heartbreak! The Married at First Sight star has announced her pregnancy six months after suffering a miscarriage – and she’s revealing her baby joy exclusively to RadarOnline.com!

“We were so happy,” Otis said when she learned she was expecting with husband Doug Hehner. “I found out on the day my angel baby Johnathan was due so it was such a bittersweet day, but it was mostly sweet. It felt like this little baby was a gift to us from his big brother in heaven.”

Although the couple wants a “happy, healthy baby,” Otis revealed she is pulling for a baby girl!

“I know Doug would love a boy for our first and I’ve always dreamed of a mother-daughter relationship with my own little girl one day,” she said. “Either way we will be so, so happy.”

PHOTOS: ‘Bachelor’ Villain Corinne’s Most Naked Photos EXPOSED

Although Otis suffered a miscarriage, she didn’t find it necessary to wait until she was three months pregnant to announce the happy news.

“All of the women who have had to suffer through a loss alone inspired me to announce my pregnancy early,” she said. “I was well into my second trimester when I lost my son. I am so thankful I didn’t have to suffer that agonizing loss all alone. And when you lose the baby you’re stuck all alone with no support system or comfort because no one knew.”

Otis vowed to keep her son’s memory alive because they don’t want their “sweet, firstborn son to be forgotten.”

“He may not have lived long, but his life has meaning to us,” she said. “When we buy a new home we plan on planting a tree in his memory and I look forward to watching it grow year by year. Last Christmas I made a special Christmas ornament for him and we will hang that on the tree every year.”

Otis and Hehner are expecting their baby in August.

PHOTOS: Pin-Thin Teresa Giudice Teases Jailbird Joe With New Seductive Photos

In December, Otis told Radar how they struggled to get pregnant with their rainbow baby.

“We’ve been trying to get pregnant again and with every negative pregnancy test I either want to curl in a ball and cry, or scream and yell at the top of my lungs, ‘why?’” she shared. “I’m trying so hard not to be a ‘Debbie downer,’ but sometimes my emotions get the best of me.”

Do you think they’ll welcome a boy or girl? Tell us in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.