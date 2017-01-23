‘Honey Boo Boo’ Bride! Inside Sugar Bear’s Hush-Hush Romance With New Wife

Here comes the bride, country style!

As RadarOnline.com reported earlier today, former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo patriarch Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson got married over the weekend to his girlfriend of just over a year, Jennifer Lamb.

Though the Georgia-based couple has yet to go public together, Radar has all the details about their sweet courtship.

The 45-year-old father of pageant princess Alana, 11, and his wife, 43, met over Facebook in late 2015, sources said.

Lamb, a divorced mom, hailed from the small town of Dearing, about an hour and a half away from Thompson’s native McIntyre. She moved in with her new man after a whirlwind courtship.

The couple got engaged by October.

The reality TV dad’s daughter Alana and his former stepdaughters, including ex June Shannon’s oldest daughter Anna Shannon Cardwell, have met Lamb, insiders claimed.

Married mother of two Cardwell, 21, approves of her stepdad’s new love, telling friends she’s “very nice,” a source added.

The entire family has been quiet about the romance, and for good reason— Thompson and Lamb will share their love on TV!

“They have signed a contract with a network,” a source told Radar this fall.

Thompson and his former common-law wife, Mama June Shannon, 37, split for good in 2015 after attempting to fix their problems on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars.

