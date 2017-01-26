Love Triangle! Sugar Bear & New Bride To Fight With Ex Mama June On New Show

As RadarOnline.com readers exclusively learned earlier this week, former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo patriarch Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson and his girlfriend, Jennifer Lamb, tied the knot in a surprise ceremony last weekend.

But the reality dad, 45, isn’t finished with his ex common-law wife, Mama June Shannon, just yet!

The bitter exes and parents to former pageant queen Alana, 11, will star together on the upcoming WE tv reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot, Radar can report.

And three’s company, because Georgia mom Lamb, 43, will appear on the show, too!

(As Radar previously revealed, Thompson and his bride remained mum about their whirlwind romance after signing a TV contract last year.)

As can be expected, Shannon, 37, and Lamb will butt heads.

“Jennifer and June do not like each other in the slightest, but neither woman will admit it’s all due to jealousy,” a press release for the new show reads. “Jennifer tries to sabotage June’s diet and turn Alana against her.”

According to the release, Thompson invited his former wife to the wedding, much to Lamb’s chagrin.

As Radar exclusively revealed, Thompson and Lamb got engaged this fall after meeting online the previous December.

While Thompson’s former stepdaughter Anna Shannon Cardwell, 22, likes his new woman, it appears the newlywed’s introduction to the family will be bumpy at best.

Mama June: Not to Hot premieres on February 24 at 10 pm est.

