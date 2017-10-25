New Predators Unmasked In Explosive Hollywood Sex Abuse Scandal Investigation!

Widespread harassment, sexual abuse and hush-hush payoffs are among the despicable offenses exclusively uncovered by RadarOnline.com during an exhaustive 12-month investigation into Hollywood’s sleazy, male-dominated underbelly!

While disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein has become the poster boy for a culture of rampant sexual harassment and assaults, his tawdry case is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Tinseltown bigwigs abusing their power — and women!

Explosive documents leaked to Radar by a fearless whistleblower working to unmask Hollywood predators exposed several MORE moguls who are household names — and have managed to cover up their appalling “casting couch” practices.

The legal papers identified numerous Hollywood studios, production companies and even named award-winning directors as part of a perverted sex ring.

These men are accused of using women as pawns in a “gentleman’s handshake” to close deals, and open doors for their own greedy purposes.

In one sickening pact, an actress — who’s been cast in the upcoming all-female Ocean’s Eight — was sent to a high-ranking studio employee’s hotel suite, and delivered for sex like silver-platter room service!

The three movie moguls remain in the shadows, but Radar is aware of their identities — and the panicked creeps are lawyering up.

Proving sexual abuse of women is even more pervasive than imagined, sources feared the snowball effect could unmask the most illustrious names in Hollywood — and how they manipulated victims that include Academy Award winners, pinup girls and pop stars.

Shockingly, four of today’s top actresses continue to do business with three of the powerful predators identified by Radar’s investigation!

Jennifer Aniston, 48, has enjoyed box office success with one of the most loathsome power brokers named in the pages of a shocking settlement with a young starlet.

Jessica Alba, 36, who turned her back on Hollywood to focus on her business ventures, was also cast in one of the pervert’s films.

Oscar winner Halle Berry, 51, has unknowingly walked arm in arm on a glitzy red carpet with one Weinstein-esque mogul who, sources said, could be next to topple.

Sandra Bullock, 53, has long been lusted after by casting directors dreaming of a box office smash — but one allegedly pursued her even WITHOUT a script!

While many victims of Hollywood’s piggish male moguls and stars are unknown and still struggling to get a foot in the door, even A-listers can find themselves subject to the rampant sexism in the entertainment industry.

Megan Fox only experienced unwanted advances AFTER she became famous! “It’s really so heartbreaking. Some of these people! Like Hollywood legends,” said the 31-year-old Transformers star. “You’re so excited, like, ‘I can’t believe this person wants a conversation with me,’ and you get there and you realize that’s not what they want to do at all!”

Even highly respected Academy Award winners Nicole Kidman, 50, and Reese Witherspoon, 41, were caught up in one demeaning scenario.

When their critically acclaimed series, Big Little Lies, was first being shopped to networks, Amazon Studios chief Roy Price allegedly asked if the female stars would “show their t*ts,” and asked why he should buy the show if they didn’t.

Price was also accused of sexual harassment by producer Isa Hackett, who claimed he told her: “You’ll love my d**k.”

Three female executives also claimed Price made things “awkward and uncomfortable” when they went out for drinks, and he kept asking about their sexual histories and drug use!

Faced with the numerous allegations, Price, 50, resigned from Amazon Studios on Oct. 17. His fiancée, writer Lila Feinberg, canceled their planned Nov. 12 wedding.

Facing damaging accusations of being a harasser, one powerful Hollywood figure came clean. Big-screen Batman star Ben Affleck, 45, admitted to groping actress Hilarie Burton, 35, in 2003 while they taped an episode of MTV’s Total Request Live.

After video of that encounter resurfaced, Affleck went public with his shame. “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” the Oscar-winning producer said.

Now, as more brave women come forward, the truth about Hollywood’s male power elite is emerging.

“A lot of these incredibly powerful men believe they are entitled to take whatever they want from women,” said one insider. “Harassment and abuse of powerless women by powerful men in Hollywood is epidemic, and it’s disgusting!” another Hollywood veteran told Radar.

“The entertainment industry has become a corrupt, misogynistic culture where men treat women like their toys, enjoying the sexual favors they solicit in return for roles, and then tossing them aside,” says the informant. “It’s a national disgrace!”

Supposed nice guy Patrick Swayze, who died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 57, flaunted his supposedly solid marriage to wife Lisa Niemi, now 61.

But Michaela Mahone, who was working as a makeup artist for Disney, claimed that one day after taping an interview in which he gushed about Lisa, the Dirty Dancing hunk grabbed her by the waist, and kissed her while she was removing his makeup.

“I was completely shocked,” Michaela said. “He wouldn’t let go. It was like an uncle grabbing you and kissing you.”

She said she quit in disgust — but then was humiliated when she had to make her way past Swayze in the lobby, and he insisted on her hugging him!

Outside of Hollywood, Olympic gold medal–winning gymnast McKayla Maroney came forward in response to the Weinstein scandal to claim that team doctor Dr. Larry Nassar began molesting her when she was just 13.

According to McKayla, the physician once drugged her, and she awoke to find him molesting her in his hotel room!

“Dr. Nassar told me that I was receiving ‘medically necessary treatment’ that he had been performing on patients for over 30 years,” McKayla, 21, said. “It seemed whenever and wherever this man could find a chance, I was ‘treated.’”

The abuse has extended to the music industry as well.

Kaya Jones, 33, a former member of the sultry all-girl group the Pussycat Dolls, said she and her bandmates had to “sleep with whoever” their managers told them to. What’s more, afterward they would be plied with drugs in an attempt to “silence” them, she claimed.

“After they turn you out or get you hooked on drugs, they use it against you,” Kaya said. “Victimizing the victim again. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh, and we happened to sing and be famous. While everyone who owned us made the money.”

Kaya insisted she and her bandmates — who have denied her claims — earned just $500 per week, while management plucked the rest.

