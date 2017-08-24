Dope Fiends! Heroin Junkies! Hollywood Top Drug Dealers Tell All On Celebrity Stoners

In stunning, bombshell confessions, four of Hollywood’s top drug dealers reveal to Radar the A-list celebs who eagerly bought their illegal products like cocaine and heroin.

The shocking list includes Iron Man hunk Robert Downey Jr., super Scientologist Kirstie Alley, Charlie Sheen and even Today host Matt Lauer.

“I sold drugs to Hollywood’s biggest stars!” boasts one pusher. “I got them everything!

“I’ve been backstage at the Oscars to make a coke score. I’ve been to TV sets and film sets,” brags the dealer. “I’ve accompanied both old and young stars on private jets to Vegas, Mexico and Hawaii.”

The pusher went to Hawaii with an actor who would get so wrecked on crack cocaine, he’d go ape and trash his Maui hotel suites.

“Finally, we partied on a private beach, where he held an orgy one night,” recalls the dealer.

Another dealer tells Radar he sold squeaky-clean TV newsman Matt Lauer cocaine five or six times and even snorted the drug with him when he worked at a local Rhode Island TV station.

“I think he used the drug to relax,” says the dealer, who passed a lie detector test.

Radar also tracked down Robert’s tattooed heroin dealer, nicknamed “Mr. Brownstone,” in a nod to the high-octane, brown Mexican smack he pushes.

The superhero actor has been sober since 2003 and a jail stint.

But the pusher met Robert around 1986 when the star was a dope fiend.

“I was making a delivery to some guy’s house and Robert was there,” he recalls. “He told me he could offer me a lot of business, so I gave him my numbers.”

The dealer says Robert “would call me two or three times a week, always wanting cocaine.

“I mainly deal in heroin — but I like to help people with coke and speed as well. So I’d get him some coke. It was nothing for him to want a thousand bucks’ worth.”

Mr. Brownstone would contact Robert by dialing the actor’s pager code, 21.

Eventually, the star got hooked on smack — which the dealer supplied to him until the mid-1990s. Mr. Brownstone also sold drugs to actor River Phoenix, who would die tragically in an overdose.

Another dealer serviced Anger Management train wreck Charlie.

He says the HIV-positive, hooker-loving star threatened to shoot himself in the head in the late ’90s during an all-night, drug-fueled debauch at the actor’s Malibu mansion.

“Charlie was totally wasted, sitting in a chair, when two hookers he’d hired decided to videotape themselves having sex with him,” says the dealer.

“The gag backfired horribly when Charlie had a psychotic breakdown. He got a gun, put it to his head and said: ‘How’s this? How about I kill myself? Wouldn’t that be f***ing funny? Because I’m killing myself anyway!’ ”

Shockingly, Cheers star Kirstie, now a devout member of drugs-loathing Scientology, had a $400-a-week coke habit for two years.

“Kirstie was living like some whacked-out hippie in a tent” on a friend’s floor, recalls the pusher.

When his A-list customers want drugs, they dial Mr. Brownstone — who still uses an old-school pager — and punch in their secret codes so he can call them back.

“One very famous couple are always joking that they have to be so secretive that they feel like James Bond when they make a buy from me,” he notes. “So their pager code is 007!”

