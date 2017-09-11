Holly Bobo’s Mom Collapses On The Stand During Murder Trial

Holly Bobo’s mother collapsed on the witness stand as she testified about her daughter’s murder in the heartbreaking first day of the trial.

RadarOnline.com has a livestream of the trial, where Karen Bobo was one of the first witnesses called during Zachary Adams’ trial that began Monday, September 11.

He was accused of first degree kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly, who was just 20 when she was dragged from her home in rural Tennessee.

Karen’s 911 call was played for the jury, and she cried as she heard screaming “Somebody has my daughter! They have kidnapped her! Please get here now!”

Karen was shown a brown paper bag that contained her daughter’s underwear, lunchbox and purse that were all entered into evidence.

“That is her purse, it’s hard to look at all tattered and torn but that is her purse,” she said before collapsing.

As she slumped over in the witness stand, she was heard sobbing uncontrollably, according to WGNOW’s Burton Staggs inside the courtroom.

She could also be heard saying “I can’t breathe,” according to Chris Conte with New Channel 5.

The judge ordered an immediate recess but denied the defense motion for a mistrial.

Before she collapsed, Karen told the court about seeing her daughter for the last time. “I told her goodbye and I loved her,” she claimed.

Holly’s father, Dana Bobo, was the first witness on the stand, and he told the jury they had been receiving tips about his missing daughter for years, but held back tears as he said he gave up hope that his daughter would be found.

