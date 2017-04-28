Holly Bobo Horror: Rape & Murder Victim’s ‘Skeletal Remains’ Will Be Shown In Trial!

Holly Bobo’s “skeletal remains” will be shown during the trial of her accused murderer, RadarOnline.com has learned, but jurors will not have to see “graphic images,” of the sickening crime.

The 20-year-old nursing student was kidnapped from her garage in 2011, leaving behind a trail of blood.

Zachary Adams is one of three men charged with kidnapping, rape and first degree murder in the gruesome crime that rocked the little town.

A jury pool has been selected out of approximately 500 people and one potential member told the court on Wednesday that she was apprehensive about serving on the panel because she “had a problem with “graphic images.”

Bobo’s decayed remains were found in the woods in 2014 by hunters.

The state told the potential juror that there would be “no graphic images, only photos of skeletal remains,” Burton Scaggs of WGNOW reported.

Zachary’s brother, Dylan Adam, and Jason Autry are also charged with her murder. Autry is reportedly working on a plea deal in the case.

Zachary’s attorney claimed in previous hearings that the evidence against her client is negligible. “The state has been very clear in their discussions with me that there is no DNA that links Holly Bobo to Zachery Adams,” Jennifer Thompson told News Channel 5 in Tennessee.

Adams’ trial is scheduled to begin in July 2017. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

