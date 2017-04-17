Watch Out Megyn Kelly! Hoda Kotb Returns To ‘Today’ After Surprise Adoption

Hoda Kotb hasn’t been away from the TODAY show for long — for fear of losing her spot to Megyn Kelly?

As Radar readers know, the anchor recently adopted daughter Haley Joy, eight weeks old, taking some time off to get settled as a new mom.

Upon her return to the show on Monday, co-host Matt Lauer grabbed a box of tissues and placed them in front of Kotb, who was already becoming emotional over the recent addition to her family.

PHOTOS: Truth Exposed! 15 Most Shocking Revelations From Parts 1 & 2 of Duggar Interviews With Megyn Kelly — Josh Duggar A “Sly” Predator

“I’ve been a mess,” the 52-year-old revealed. “I’m a little bit afraid I might explode into tears.”

“I saw everyone and I’m blubbering like a baby,” Kotb added of the joy that came with seeing her NBC coworkers again, grabbing a tissue. “I’m feeling great. I mean, I don’t think I’ve ever been this happy.”

WATCH: “I’m scared to be sitting here. I’m afraid that I might explode into tears!” –@hodakotb #WelcomeBackHoda pic.twitter.com/l1VWCHEE0Q — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 17, 2017

But will her return cause some friction for newcomer Megyn Kelly?

As Radar readers know, Kelly’s NBC incoming has stirred up plenty of drama for the network. Longtime anchor Savannah Guthrie has reportedly been “terrified” about her position at TODAY since the Fox News vet was hired, according to sources.

PHOTOS:Next Stop, The Altar? Hoda Kotb ‘In Love’ With Newly-Revealed Beau Joel Schiffman

Meanwhile, fellow anchor Tamron Hall ceremoniously left the network show after being iced out for “more valuable” Kelly.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.