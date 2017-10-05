Baby Bombshell! Inside Hoda Kotb’s Secret Plan To Adopt Another Child

TODAY host Hoda Kotb has baby fever, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively!

The 53-year-old loves being a mom so much she’s set to adopt a sibling for daughter Haley Joy!

“Hoda can’t believe how lucky she is to be a mom at this stage of her life. She’s saying being a mother is her number-one priority,” a pal spills to Radar.

Shortly after bringing Haley home in February, Hoda revealed she was unable to conceive after undergoing breast cancer treatment in 2007.

“One of the things in my life I’ve always wanted was to be a mom,” Hoda confessed.

“Sometimes in your life, things just don’t work out for whatever reason, so you say, ‘Well, I wasn’t meant to have that.’ But it was really hard to come to terms with it.”

She was thrilled when financier boyfriend Joel Schiffman, 59, was totally on board with the idea of adopting. Now they’re ready for another baby, sources say.

“Haley is the light of both their lives, and Hoda would love for her to have a sibling,” dishes the pal.

“She’s working with the same licensed adoption agency as last time. Haley will be a year old soon, and Hoda’s hoping to bring home a new baby shortly after that.”

Haley regularly visits her mom, and co-host Kathie Lee Gifford, on the Today set. When the baby stays home, Hoda rushes right back to her after work, insiders say.

“Hoda’s a great reporter, but motherhood is definitely her calling,” adds the source.

