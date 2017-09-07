Concussion & Fainting Spells: Hillary Clinton Reveals Health Scares In Memoir

Hillary Clinton’s grueling campaign schedule led her to collapse with severe pneumonia, the former presidential candidate confirms in her shocking new memoir.

In a copy of upcoming book What Happened obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com, the 69-year-old politician recalls feeling “awful” as she attended a memorial at the National September 11 Museum in New York on September 11, 2016.

“I felt awful,” she writes. “I’d been fighting a cough from what I thought was allergies for at least a month and saw my internist, Dr. Lisa Bardack, on September 9. She told me the cough was actually pneumonia.”

PHOTOS: Hillary Clinton Gains Over 100 LBS — Inside Her Mental Breakdown

Though the doctor ordered her to take a few weeks off, she refused — which led her to collapse at the solemn ceremony.

“The sun was beaming down,” she remembers. “My head ached. You know the rest.”

She also suffered a concussion in 2012, but insists she had “recovered fully” before embarking on her campaign.

PHOTOS: Leaked Emails Detail Hillary Clinton’s Desperate Health Crisis Cover-Ups

The former Secretary of State admits in hindsight, she should have taken a break during her illness.

As Radar previously reported, Clinton confesses other regrets in her tell-all.

She says she made a “boneheaded” blunder by using a private server for classified government emails, and should not have accepted payment for speeches.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.