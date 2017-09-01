Xanax & Chardonnay! Hillary Boozed Away Election Heartache, She Admits In Memoir

In order to cope with her “devastating” presidential election loss to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton confesses she turned to booze, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

According to an excerpt of the former presidential candidate’s upcoming memoir obtained exclusively by Radar, she indulged in a spiritual practice in the weeks and months after the devastating concession — and white wine!

“It wasn’t all yoga and breathing: I also drank my share of chardonnay,” she admits in new book What Happened, out September 12.

Loved ones even suggested the grandmother of two, 69, pick up prescription pills!

“Friends advised me on the power of Xanax and raved about their amazing therapists,” she says. “But that wasn’t for me. Never has been.”

As Radar previously reported, Clinton also admits she struggles with the “boneheaded” blunders she made during her campaign in the book.

“My mistakes burn me up inside,” she writes.

