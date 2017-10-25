Proof Hillary Spied on Donald! She Funded Anti-Trump Dossier

Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee helped fund the research that became the infamous “dossier” containing damning evidence about Donald Trump’s connection to Russia and collusion between his campaign and the country’s government!

Fusion GPS, a Washington firm, was hired by Marc E. Elias, an attorney who represented both the Clinton campaign and the DNC, according to a new report in the Washington Post.

Fusion GPS then hired Christopher Steele to prepare the dossier against Trump. Steele was a former British intelligence officer who had ties to both the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community, according to a report in the Washington Post.

Trump Tweeted about the dossier on October 21, 2017, writing: “Officials behind the now discredited “Dossier” plead the Fifth. Justice Department and/or FBI should immediately release who paid for it.”

Fusion GPS had originally researched Trump with funding from an unknown Republican during the primary. Elias’ law firm, Perkins Coie, retained Fusion GPS in April 2016, reportedly on behalf of Clinton’s campaign and the DNC.

According to the report, Clinton’s campaign and the DNC funded Fusion GPS’ research through the end of October, just days before the election.

The details allegedly revealed in the dossier claimed the Russian government had information about Trump and that the Kremlin was actively involved in helping him win the election against Clinton.

Clinton’s campaign paid Perkins Coie $5.6 million in legal fees from June 2015 to December 2016, according to the report that cited campaign finance records. The DNC paid the firm $3.6 million in “legal and compliance consulting’’ beginning in Nov. 2015.

According to the report, the Clinton campaign and the DNC did not direct Steele during his investigation.

Clinton lost the election to Trump on November 8, 2016.

