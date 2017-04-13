Bickering & Embarrassment! Why Hillary Clinton’s Campaign Was Doomed From The Start

Hillary Clinton and her team maintained their public composure throughout the 69-year-old’s tumultuous 2016 campaign, but a new book on her election loss claims things got ugly behind closed doors.

In Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes‘ upcoming book, Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign, Hillary and husband Bill Clinton got into a bitter bickering match with top advisors on multiple occasions during the campaign trail.

After the embarrassing loss to her rival Bernie Sanders in March last year, the book claims Clinton became “visibly, unflinchingly p***ed off at” at staff members, and blamed them for making her look “vulnerable.”

During another alleged tirade, Bill took over and gave aides an “a** chewing” on the phone, telling them to “do their d**n jobs.”

In an excerpt of the book, published on The Hill, the authors claim neither Clinton nor her husband “could accept the simple fact that Hillary had hamstrung her own campaign and dealt the most serious blow to her own presidential aspirations.”

Shattered: Inside Hillary Clinton’s Doomed Campaign will be released on April 18.

