Hobbling Hillary! Clinton’s Book Tour Derailed After Violent Fall

What happened is not just the title of Hillary Clinton’s new book, it’s also what people have been asking after seeing the losing presidential candidate hobbling around on crutches!

Clinton, 69, revealed she broke her toe falling down some stairs Monday in London, where she was promoting her new memoir.

“I was running down the stairs in heels with a cup of coffee in hand,” Clinton, wearing a surgical boot, explained during a Monday appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I was talking over my shoulder and my heel caught and I fell backwards.”

Clinton underwent an X-ray after realizing something was definitely wrong. “I tried to get up and it really hurt. I’ve broken my toe,” she told Norton.

The fall forced her to pull out of a series of scheduled TV and radio appearances throughout the day in England.

It’s not the first time Clinton’s had a health scare.

Last year, at the 9/11 Anniversary Ceremony, Clinton was caught on camera collapsing into the arms of her Secret Service agents.

In her new book, Clinton reveals how “awful” she felt after falling at the high-profile event.

“I’d been fighting a cough from what I thought was allergies for at least a month and saw my internist, Dr. Lisa Bardack, on September 9. She told me the cough was actually pneumonia,” she writes. “The sun was beaming down, my head ached. You know the rest.”

The following month, while on the campaign trail, she tripped up the stairs while boarding her flight to a rally in North Carolina.

And she famously fell inside her home in 2013, on the eve of testimony before a Senate committee investigating Benghazi. Clinton wound up with a mild concussion, and was forced to wear special eyeglasses when she eventually appeared in Congress, to help with double vision problems.

