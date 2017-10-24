Hilarie Burton’s Husband Is ‘Proud’ Of Her For Speaking Out After Ben Affleck Assault

Hilarie Burton‘s husband, actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 51, said he “couldn’t be more proud” of his wife for speaking out after being sexually assaulted by Ben Affleck!

During an interview with ET, Morgan said he “of course” was happy that Affleck eventually apologized for his “inappropriate” actions towards Burton, adding, “I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein – anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change.”

Added the actor: “Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

The Walking Dead star continued to praise his brave and very pregnant wife, saying, “She is the most amazing person I’ve ever met.”

Speaking to the ET reported, he continued, “You said, she’s a bit of a role model for you – she is for me as well. There’s no one stronger than her. How she’s able to balance all the things that she balances and be a strong voice for good is amazing and I just couldn’t be more proud. Every single day she does something that amazes me. She has made me such a better person, so I’m a lucky dude.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know Burton, 35, bashed Affleck, 45, for groping her breast during a 2003 appearance on TRL. She was even caught on tape, recounting the incident.

After receiving much backlash, Affleck apologized to her via Twitter, saying, “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Hilarie Burton is now expecting her second child with husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and the actor couldn’t be more thrilled! “We’re excited,” said Morgan, “I don’t know how else to put it.”

