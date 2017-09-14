Heidi Klum & BF Vito ‘Taking Time Apart’ After Cheating Scandal, Report Claims

Heidi Klum and boyfriend of three years Vito Schnabel are on a break, RadarOnline.com has learned through a Page Six report.

An insider claimed: “Heidi went out last week three times, [during NYFW] never with Vito. “They’re on a break.”

The supermodel bombshell was instead spotted with Lewis Hamilton at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons bash, though a source told Page Six, “there is nothing between them. They’re just friends.”

She was even spotted staying at the Crosby Street Hotel in Soho while in NYC for Fashion Week. Said a source, “she usually stays at Vito’s place when she’s in town.”

As Radar previously reported, Klum, 44, and her art dealer man have been caught in the middle of various infidelity scandals in the past. Most recently, photos leaked of Schnabel, 31, smooching on another woman!

In 2015 he was seen holding hands while on a date with actress Dakota Johnson.

While Klum dismissed the rumors at the time, it seems Schnabel’s sleazy ways have finally taken a toll on their relationship.

