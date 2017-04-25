Is Maks OK? Chermkovskiy’s Home Invaded After ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Maksim Chermkovskiy‘s night took a turn for the worse after his shocking Dancing With the Stars elimination, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The dancing pro was set to appear on Good Morning America on April 24 with his partner, Heather Morris, but was noticeably absent when the cameras started rolling in Los Angeles, Calif.

“We understand he had a personal emergency…is he ok?” Lara Spencer asked Morris, 30.

“They had some sort of run-in with, you know, some man near their house trying to break in, but the police were there,” the Glee star revealed. “They took care of it. They’re safe and Peta [Murgatroyd]’s OK. That’s the most important thing, making sure she’s calm.”

Chmerkovskiy, 37, has not commented on the incident yet, but the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Radar that they would not be investigating the case.

An officer explained that it was a “civil dispute” and added that “a crime report was not taken or anything.”

Chmerkovskiy returned to the DWTS stage last night after a calf injury forced him to sit on the sidelines for weeks. Morris threatened to quit the show over his absence.

