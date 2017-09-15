Heather Locklear Hospitalized After Driving Into Ditch In Horrific Car Crash!

Melrose Place star Heather Locklear was hospitalized this Thursday after a horrific car accident in Thousand Oaks, California, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The actress, 55, drove off the road and fell into a ditch at around 5:40 in the afternoon, a police department spokesman claimed, according to PEOPLE.

She was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and is yet to report on her current state.

Officials are not yet sure what caused the accident.

While Locklear has battled addiction issues in the past, police stated that not drugs or alcohol were inside the star’s system at the time of the collision.

Stay with Radar for updates on the accident.

