Heather Dubrow Leaving ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’

Radar told you so! Heather Dubrow announced this week that after five seasons she won’t be returning to hit-show The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The 48-year-old shared the news on the latest episode of her PodcastOne show, Heather Dubrow’s World, with an exclusive audio clip obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

“If you’re wondering why I’ve decided to not come back, it wasn’t an easy decision,” she said. “You know, it’s hard to walk away from something, first of all, that’s been successful for five years, and truly has given us so much. But I just feel like, right at this particular point in time, a couple of things [changed my mind].”

“First of all, my kids,” Dubrow continued. “My oldest kids are now teenagers, and I just felt like they need to make their own decision about being on television and exposing their lives, and for me personally, I have some really cool, interesting opportunities that I want to explore. I don’t know where they’re going to go, but I want the opportunity to explore them.”

“I felt like I was at a tipping point, and just. . .it was time,” the reality star later added. “But, it’s all positive and I wish them all the best.”

“I will miss the girls,” she added of her costars.

But will she really miss all of them? As Radar readers know, RHOC newcomer Kelly Dodd gave Dubrow quite the run for her money last season, leading Heather to threaten to quit altogether!

During the season 11 reunion special, Dodd wouldn’t take the blame for her history of coming after Dubrow with vicious comments on the show, prompting Heather to speak up and say she was disgusted by Kelly’s behavior.

Rolling her eyes in return, Kelly scoffed: “You’re not the boss. Are you senior staff at Bravo?”

