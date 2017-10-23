Is HBO Making Fun Of Harvey Weinstein? New Show Stars Sicko Producer Lookalike!

Is HBO making fun of Harvey Weinstein?

In the network’s latest show, The Deuce, David Krumholtz plays a character named Harvey Wasserman, 65. He is a heavyweight porn film maker! Coincidence?

According to a source, Krumholtz had to gain about 30 lbs to play the part. The show itself focused on the billion-dollar American sex industry and also stars James Franco and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Fans believe this could be HBO’s way of taking a jab at Weinstein, who as RadarOnline.com readers know, was recently put under fire for sexually harassing a myriad of Hollywood women.

After enough women came forward accusing him of sexual misconduct, Weinstein apologized, saying he needed to “get help” and was going to check himself into rehab for his alleged sex addiction.

He was since fired from his own company and dumped by longtime wife Georgina Chapman, 41.

Do you think HBO is bashing Harvey Weinstein with their newest show character? Sound off in the comments below.

