Cops Called On Harvey Weinstein ‘Feeling Suicidal And Depressed’

Cops were called on Harvey Weinstein after a frantic 911 call described him as “feeling suicidal and depressed,” in the wake of his sexual assault scandal and RadarOnline.com learned exclusive details about the desperate situation.

Los Angeles Police Department Spokesperson Officer Sal Ramirez told Radar they responded to a call at 10:37 am Wednesday morning. “When the call originally came in it was reported there was a male “feeling suicidal and depressed.”

According to reports, Weinstein’s daughter was arguing with her father at her home on the street where he was heard yelling at her: “You’re making it worse,” and tried to jump in a random car. Police then arrived at the home shortly thereafter, but Weinstein had left.

“Officers responded, conducted an investigation and determined there were no suicidal remarks said and it was only a family dispute,” LAPD Spokesperson Ramirez told Radar. “No arrests were made.”

Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, announced she was divorcing him after scores of actresses, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie came forward to reveal that they had been sexually assaulted by the movie mogul.

He had been fired from his company in the wake of the scandal. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

