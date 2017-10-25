Model Claims Harvey Weinstein Masturbated In Front Of Her, Forced Oral Sex

A New York woman who claimed Harvey Weinstein performed oral sex on her and afterwards masturbated in front of her at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2010 filed a lawsuit at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday.

According to a civil complaint obtained by RadarOnline.com, Weinstein arranged to meet with Dominique Huett at the Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel sometime about November 2010 to discuss future television or film roles. The meeting was arranged by Weinstein’s assistants at The Weinstein Co.

The complaint alleges the company’s board of directors, including Bob Weinstein, knew about Harvey’s “pattern of using his power to coerce and force young actresses to engage in sexual acts with him.” Huett is seeking damages for negligence against The Weinstein Co. for allegedly aiding and abetting Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault on various women going back to the 1990s, according to the complaint.

During their meeting at the hotel in 2010, Weinstein allegedly asked Huett if she “ever had a boob job ” and then asked Huett to show him her breasts, according to the affidavit. When Huett refused, “Weinstein informed Plaintiff that the purpose of the questioning was that it would be beneficial for securing future roles if she did not have breast augmentation,” according to the complaint.

Weinstein then allegedly asked to move the meeting to his room where, at some point, he excused himself to use the restroom. Weinstein returned wearing only a robe, according to the complaint. It goes on to say that the Hollywood producer asked Huett to massage him, and when she said no and told him she was not comfortable, “Weinstein persisted and would not take ’no’ for an answer.”

Huett relented and performed the massage on Weinstein. According to the complaint, Weinstein then told Huett he wanted to perform oral sex on her and when he would not take no for an answer.

“Weinstein initiated and Plaintiff froze as Weinstein removed her clothing and performed oral sex on her,” according to the court documents. “Weinstein performed oral sex on Plaintiff for several minutes. After performing oral sex on Plaintiff, Weinstein masturbated in front of Plaintiff until he reached orgasm.”

The suit claims prior to the incident, The Weinstein Co. executives, officers and employees had knowledge of Harvey Weinstein’s sexual misconduct with women for decades. The suit also alleges female employees were often used as “honeypots” to lure alleged victims into a “false sense of security.”

The suit claims the company was negligent by failing to terminate Harvey Weinstein and instead continued to allow him to meet with prospective actresses in private situations where there could be a likelihood of sexual misconduct.

