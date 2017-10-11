Cara Delevingne Claims Harvey Weinstein Told Her To ‘Kiss’ A Girl In Hotel Room

Model and actress Cara DeLevingne, 25, is the latest A-lister to come forward accusing Harvey Weinstein, 65, of sexual harassment. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the beauty shared a statement via Instagram, bashing the Hollywood producer for his sleazy actions against her.

“When I first started to work as an actress, I was working on a film and I received a call from? Harvey Weinstein asking if I had slept with any of the women I was seen out with in the media. It was a very odd and uncomfortable call… I answered none of his questions and hurried off the phone but before I hung up, he said to me that if I was gay or decided to be with a woman especially in public that I’d never get the role of a straight woman or make it as an actress in Hollywood,” said the openly sexually fluid star.

“A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film. The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn’t and wouldn’t be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation, she added.

DeLevingne later went on to reveal that the Weinstein led her to his hotel room and asked her to perform sexual acts for his pleasure – a claim that mimics various of the victims’ recent blasts against the producer.

She continued: “When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing…. I thought it would make the situation better….more professional….like an audition…. I was so nervous.”

The terrified star claimed she eventually got up the courage to leave after being struck with fear over the bizarre situation.

“After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips.”

Added the model: “I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened. Since then I felt awful that I did the movie. I felt like I didn’t deserve the part. I was so hesitant about speaking out…. I didn’t want to hurt his family. I felt guilty as if I did something wrong. I was also terrified that this sort of thing had happened to so many women I know but no one had said anything because of fear.”

DeLevingne is not the first to say she was afraid to speak out about the incident due to fear. Various others, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, Angelina Jolie, 42, and Lauren Sivan, 39, claimed they feared the repercussions of telling the truth.

Said DeLevingne: “I want women and girls to know that being harassed or abused or raped is NEVER their fault and not talking about it will always cause more damage than speaking the truth. I am relieved to be able to share this…. I actually feel better and I’m proud of the women who are brave enough to speak….this isn’t easy but there are strength in our numbers. As I said, this is only the beginning.”

Model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, 24, was one of the first to speak out, leaking an audio recording of Weinstein attempting to force her into his hotel room.

Now, over 15 women have come forward accusing the famed producer of performing sexual advances towards them and threatening their careers. Now, Weinstein has reportedly gone to a rehabilitation institution in Paris to work out his sex addiction. His wife, Georgina Chapman, 41, has divorced him and his own company has let him go, promising to change their name after the scandal.

“In every industry and especially in Hollywood, men abuse their power using fear and get away with it. This must stop. The more we talk about it, the less power we give them. I urge you all to talk and to the people who defend these men, you are part of the problem,” concluded DeLevingne.

