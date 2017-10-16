‘I Knew He Way Lying!’ Howard Stern Rips Harvey Weinstein After Sex Scandal Explodes

Howard Stern slammed Harvey Weinstein, saying that he “knew he was lying,” when the movie mogul denied sexually harassing women as his assault charges scandal explodes.

The SiriusXM shock jock played a clip from a 2014 interview with the disgraced producer where he directly asked him if he used sex as a pawn for giving women roles in his Hollywood movies.

“I had heard rumors of Harvey being a dickhead,” Stern told Robin Quivers during his show on Monday, after more than 30 women came forward accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

“That’s why I specifically said that to him, because I had heard some things,” Stern said. “But he flat out denied it. They don’t want to blow him.”

Stern played a clip from the interview with Weinstein, where he asked him: “Did you ever get to experience the mogul aspect? Do a little coke, Julia Roberts give you and hand job?”

Weinstein laughed and denied he had. “Howard, as you know all too well it doesn’t work that way. It works for the actors.”

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

Weinstein, who was fired from his company in the wake of the scandal and booted from the Academy, told Stern that he did not have sex with women in exchange for movie roles.

“Howard, I wish. The movies are too expensive the risks are too great.”

On Monday Stern called out Weinstein. “I knew he was lying. I knew it,” he said.

PHOTOS: Harvey Weinstein: Inside The Producer’s Last Moments Before Rehab

Stern said: “I knew a girl who told me years ago she was met with Harvey Weinstein and she said he came onto her.”

Weinstein was fired from his company and kicked out of the Academy after the scandal broke. He checked into a treatment center in Arizona last week. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.