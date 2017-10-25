Harvey’s Private Psych Profile Revealed! Alleged Sex Assault Was His ‘Due’

Casting creepster Harvey Weinstein believed he was getting his “due” when he allegedly sexually assaulted and raped countless models and actresses! That’s the shocking conclusion of a confidential psychological profile of the movie-making monster obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com.

Weinstein “feels from deep in his soul that he had a right to do what he did sexually with anybody because of what he perceives is his ‘due’ from his position in Hollywood,” the report stated. “He is naïve from a spiritual perspective and knew that his manipulations were spiritually wrong, but still [considered them] his due. “He thought he was entitled and will continue to take whatever he wants.”

The profile of the big-bellied blowhard was developed by the Institute of BioAcoustic Biology, using a high-tech computer code known as an algorithm.

The algorithm analyzed a recording of Weinstein’s voice fed into a computer by experts at the Albany, Ohio–based firm.

In the recording, Weinstein whined, “I’m not doing OK,” and said, “I got to get help,” while talking to the media outside his daughter Remy’s home in Los Angeles.

The algorithm compared the recording with samples from thousands of other people, including rapists, thieves, psychopaths and mass murderers!

Sensationally, the algorithm discovered Weinstein’s voice eerily matched that of Jerry Sandusky — the former Penn State University football coach convicted of 45 charges of sexual abuse of young boys over a 15-year period!

“Weinstein has very high, ­out-of-range frequencies in octaves indicating fantasies that deal with ego, justice and his ability to help others,” according to the report. “At his core, he thinks his behavior is what is best for everyone concerned.”

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein, 65, of sexual harassment, sexual assault — and even rape!

“I had to defend myself. He’s big and fat, so I had to be forceful to resist him,” said French actress Léa Seydoux, who played a Bond girl in the 007 thriller Spectre.

The psych report also found the former Miramax boss felt no real remorse. Instead, he fit the profile of “a teenager caught doing something against his parents’ rules,” the report said.

“His ego … is what is mostly bruised,” the report continued.

