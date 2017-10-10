Actress Drops Bombshell Claim: Harvey Weinstein ‘Asked Me To Watch Him Masturbate!’

Actress Louisette Geiss detailed a horrific night with movie mogul Harvey Weinstein where he “kept asking me to watch him masturbate,” she said in a press conference with her attorney, Gloria Allred, on Tuesday.

As A-list actresses Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie revealed their harrowing assaults by Weinstein, Geiss described the meeting with Weinstein that she said caused her to leave the entertainment industry.

“I first met Harvey Weinstein at the Cannes film festival,” Geiss said in Allred’s office. She saw him again at the Sundance Film Festival in 2008. “He invited me to his premiere of Where in the World is Osama bin Laden,” and said he asked her to come to a meeting in his hotel room.

“There was a hotel security camera right above us,” she said. “I told him, ‘I will take this meeting with you if you shake my hand and tell me you will take this meeting with me without touching me. He shook my hand and kind of laughed it off.”

Geiss, who appeared in Two and a Half Men and The Drew Carey Show, described the meeting, saying: “We had a great conversation about his current film and the film I was pitching. I was excited. After about 30 minutes he excused himself to go to the bathroom. He returned in nothing but a robe with the front open and he was buck naked. He said he was going to hop into his hot tub that was adjacent to the room. He kept asking me to watch him masturbate.”

Geiss said she grabbed her purse and tried to leave. “He got out of the tub and grabbed my forearm. Pleading that I just watch him masturbate. My heart was racing and I was very scared.”

She said upon her denials he promised her movie deals, “but I had to watch him masturbate.”

“Over the years people asked why I got out of the movie industry. I told them this story. I never ever thought I would have any chance to stand up for myself against Harvey Weinstein.”

Allred told reporters that since the incident took place in Utah the statute of limitations had run out.

During the press conference she said the allegations against Weinstein were not new to her.

Allred said she was asking Weinstein to agree to arbitration or mediation, to “accept an offer to a process that is fair to him and provide justice to his accusers.”

