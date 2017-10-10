Harvey Weinstein Hires High-Powered Criminal Defense Attorney Blair Berk

In the wake of explosive rape and sexual harassment claims leveled against him, disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has hired criminal defense lawyer to the stars Blair Berk to lead his defense, sources tell RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Berk’s client roster includes celebrities such as Britney Spears, Kiefer Sutherland, Heather Locklear, Mel Gibson and Leonardo DiCaprio and has defended the drunken driving cases of the rich and famous on more than one occasion.

Most well-know, Berk served as Gibson’s attorney in the infamous 2006 case in which the actor was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence where he unleashed an anti-Jewish tirade against arresting officers. He also represented the A-Lister entered a plea of no contest to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from his fight with Oksana Grigorieva on January 6, 2010.

To add to his high-powered legal team, Weinstein also hired Patricia Glaser to represent him in a possible looming action against his younger brother Bob Weinstein and the Weinstein Company. Glaser is famously known as the litigator who handled Conan O’Brien’s exit from NBC and recently represented Keith Olbermann in his litigation with Current TV.

The 65-year-old was fired from the Board of his company on Sunday. After the New Yorker story detailing more women coming forward with allegations of assault and abuse, Weinstein released a new statement.

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” a spokeswoman told the New Yorker. “Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

Numerous women have since opened up about their allegations against Weinstein. Most recently, Angelina Jolie told the New York Times: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

