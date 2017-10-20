Woman Accusing Harvey Weinstein Of Rape In LA Hotel Room Is ‘Extremely Scared’

The attorney for an Italian actress and model who accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her at a Beverly Hills hotel said the woman is in fear for her life and told LAPD investigators in graphic detail how the Hollywood producer “bullied his way into her room” the night he sexually assaulted her in 2013.

During a press conference Friday in front of the Los Angeles County Superior Courthouse, attorney David Ring spoke about his client, now 38, who told the Los Angeles Times the rape occurred at Mr. C Beverly Hills hotel after she attended the 8th annual Los Angeles, Italia Film, Fashion and Art Fest in February 2013.

Ring said his client had previously met Weinstein once in Rome after being introduced by an acquaintance. He said she told him “her greatest regret is opening that door. She had no idea what was coming,” on the night he allegedly attacked her in 2013.

PHOTOS: Hollywood’s Shocking Sex Scandal: Inside Rape & Abuse Claims Against Harvey Weinstein

“She sat down with two high-ranking detectives from the LAPD sexual assault unit and she shared with them a story about what happened in a hotel room back in February 2013 with Harvey Weinstein,” Ring said. “While I am not able to get into the details of that she shared with the detectives, I can tell you what she explained to them in graphic detail, from my understanding, is what caused LAPD to open up a criminal investigation for sexual assault and rape.

“I know the LAPD is investigating that. I don’t know anything more than that. I can presume the LAPD is coordinating efforts with investigations taking place in New York and also in London. I can also tell you that in California, the statute of limitations for a felony rape is ten years. So this is what they describe as ‘being within the statue,’ meaning it is within the time period, if they determine a crime occurred, that the person could be charged with a crime.”

Ring said his client, who was 34 at the time of the incident, was compelled to come forward with her own story after hearing the stories of 30 to 40 women, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, who claimed Weinstein had either sexually harassed or assaulted them. He said his client did not have any aspirations to become an actress in America.

PHOTOS: Inside Harvey Weinstein’s Most Shocking Sexual Harassment Allegations: He’s ‘Pathetic!’

“What happened to her was really horrible,” Ring said. “In a sense, she is relieved to come forward now … She is extremely scared. She is a mom and has young children. She never reported it to the LAPD because she was scared to death. She just didn’t know what to do.”

Harvey released a statement regarding the accusations made by multiple women. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.