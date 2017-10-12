Harvey Weinstein Jets Off To Arizona Rehab For Sex Addiction: ‘I Gotta Get Help’

Harvey Weinstein has left Los Angeles to fly to Arizona and enter rehab for his sex addiction. According to a source, the Hollywood director took off on a private jet this Wednesday evening and landed in Wickenburg, Arizona.

A facility in the area, called Meadows rehab center, is known for treating sex addiction – yet it is still unknown where Weinstein will receive treatment.

As RadarOnline.com has learned, a cameraman caught the mogul leaving his daughter Remy’s house Wednesday afternoon after a brutal family dispute. “He seemed stressed out and very unhappy,” a source told PEOPLE.

Remy reportedly called 911 after their fight, reporting her father as “suicidal and depressed.”

The video taken by the Daily Mail cameraman showed a stressed out Weinstein saying he was “not doing okay,” and adding, “I’m trying. I gotta get help. Everyone makes mistakes, [I’m getting] a second chance I hope.”

Before jetting off to the rehab facility, Weinstein told PageSix: “I am profoundly devastated. I have lost my wife and kids, whom I love more than anything else.” He also added that he didn’t get in Georgina Chapman’s way when she decided to leave him, yet he hoped one day they could reconcile.

As Radar readers know, Weinstein’s meltdown and escape to rehab comes after he was bashed by a myriad of women for having sexually harassed them. A-listers such as Angelina Jolie, 42, Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, and Cara DeLevingne, 25, were among the women to speak out against the 65-year-old mogul.

Weinstein’s rep denied further comments and claimed the producer was focusing on bettering himself, after he was fired from his company and dumped by his family.

