Harvey Weinstein ‘Raped Me’ Rose McGowan Claims Amazon Ignored Her Pleas

After Rose McGowan’s Twitter account got unlocked this Thursday evening, she began a Twitter tirade against Amazon, claiming they ignored her complaints against Harvey Weinstein, 65.

“I told the head of your studio that HW raped me. Over & over I said. He said it hadn’t been proven. I said I was proof,” she claimed.

“I had already sold a script I wrote to your studio, it was in development,” McGowan, 44, continued. “When I heard a Weinstein bailout was in the works I forcefully begged studio head to do the right thing. I was ignored. Deal was done. Amazon won a dirty Oscar. I called my attorney & sad I wanted to get my script back, but before I could, #2 @amazonstudios called me to say my show was dead.”

“Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” stated the producer’s rep.

As As RadarOnline.com previously reported, McGowan was one of the first women to come forward accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. She was also part of a 1997 settlement in which the Hollywood producer paid her off to keep quiet. The $100K payout was “not to be construed as an admission,” according to legal documents obtained by the New York Times, but as an attempt to “buy peace.”

Most recently, the actress’ Twitter was suspended after she posted a private phone number during her explosive Harvey Weinstein blowout. Her account has now been restored, and she is back, fiercer than ever.

