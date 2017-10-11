Harvey’s Alleged Rape Victim Asia Argento Toughened Up With Boxing After Attack

Hornball Harvey Weinstein may have succeeded in humiliating Asia Argento when he allegedly raped her back in 1997, but the brunette beauty has since toughened up since the attack — literally — by taking up boxing, a source reveals to RadarOnline.com exclusively.

The actress admitted she was left feeling “stupid” and “weak” after Harvey Weinstein invited her to a so-called party on the French Riviera at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in 1997, then proceeded to walk her into an empty room and allegedly rape her by forcing oral sex on her. Argento, 41, said, “After the rape, he won.”

After that nightmarish encounter, Argento refused to let Weinstein win, and instead she channeled her anger and frustration into boxing, a pal says, adding, and now her toned body and lethal right hand are put to good use in boxing competitions in and around her homeland of Italy.

“Asia is a bada**,” the insider tells Radar. “If [Harvey] had attempted any of the horrible crap a few years after she got really good, she would’ve kicked his a**, left him bloody and saved a lot of women in the process.”

Argento, who once tweeted “I love boxing almost as much as I love sex,” showed her love of the bloody sport when she and current boyfriend, Anthony Bourdain, twirled pasta together at a boxing club in Rome on an episode of his show Parts Unknown. “They make a great pair,” the source said “She’s always getting her frustrations out in the ring and he trains in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu every day.”

“You don’t want to mess with them!”

As readers now, more than 15 women have now come forward accusing Weinstein of sexually harassing them, and a shocking audio tape even shows him admitting to his actions. Angelina Jolie, 42, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, were among the A-listers who came forward against the disgraced Hollywood producer.

Weinstein has since been fired from the Board of his company TWC, is entering a rehabilitation center in Europe for sex addiction, and his wife, Georgina Chapman, 41, is leaving him.

