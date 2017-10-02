Halle Berry Ends Feud With Ex Gabriel Aubrey — Thanks To Boyfriend Alex Da Kid!

Halle Berry is a much more mellow woman these days.

And it’s a;; thanks to her boyfriend Alex da Kid, who has got her smiling once again.

The actress’ new romance with the British-born music producer has even improved her once volatile relationship with her ex Gabriel Aubry.

A source revealed: “There was so much bad blood and constant fighting between Halle and Gabriel, and their daughter was always stuck in the middle. But it’s all stopped thanks to Alex.”

“He’s completely calmed her down. He’s even struck up his own friendship with Gabriel.”

“Halle and Gabriel are totally civil to each other now. This romance has done wonders for her.”

Berry who has also been married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez, has been unlucky in love in the past.

But although it is early days in their romance, da Kid – real name Alexander Grant – seems to make her happy.

The 51-year-old Oscar winner has been photographed with him at several events including most recently at the Songs of Hope XIII awards gala, held at his KIDinaKORNER Kampus in Sherman Oaks in California.

Berry has 9-year-old daughter Nahla with her ex Aubrey, and 3e-year-old son Maceo with former husband Olivier Martinez.

