Vengeful Victory! Lifestyle Guru Martha Gloating Over Rival Gwyneth’s Goop Downfall

Domestic diva Martha Stewart has declared victory over lifestyle rival Gwyneth Paltrow after the actress’ goofy Goop website was been blasted for trumpeting false claims about its products! Sources super close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com exclusively that Stewart, 76, who has been feuding with Paltrow, 44, for years is gloating over the snake oil saleswoman’s fall.

“Martha thinks Gwyneth is finally getting her just desserts for being nothing but a copycat and a fraud,” an insider dished to Radar. “It’s a real win for Martha, who feels vindicated that she was right all along to oppose Gwyneth.”

The A-lister got into hot water recently after the watchdog group Truth in Advertising targeted her lifestyle company, Goop, for making false claims about dozens of products, insisting they can cure everything from cancer to infertility.

PHOTOS: The Top 30 Secrets & Scandals Gwyneth Paltrow Doesn’t Want You To Know About

As readers know, Stewart started the beef in 2013 when she took a swipe at Paltrow in an interview, saying, “She wants to be a lifestyle arbiter. Fine. Good. I think I started this whole category of lifestyle.”

A year later, the guru of good living turned up the heat, sniping that Paltrow “just needs to be quiet. She’s a movie star. If she were confident in her acting, she wouldn’t be trying to be Martha Stewart.”

After that, Paltrow sharpened her knife, hiring the former CEO of Martha Stewart Living to head Goop.

PHOTOS: Consciously Recoupled! Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Fab Abs On Vacation With Ex Chris Martin –13 Photos Of Their Mexican Reunion

Not to be outdone, Martha published a story in her magazine mocking the term “conscious uncoupling,” which Paltrow had used to describe her split from former husband Chris Martin.

The piece, titled “Conscious Coupling,” was about holiday pie recipes.

Paltrow fired back with a recipe for “Jailbird Cake” — a dig at Stewart’s five-month stint in stir for insider trading. The chocolate wafer cake called for black and white vertical bars that resembled an inmate’s stripes.

PHOTOS: GOOP Gone Wild! Inside Gwyneth’s Over-The-Top Lifestyle: Organic Only & No Microwaves

Now it seems Stewart is getting the last laugh — without even having to continue the war of words!

“Martha barely had to lift a finger for Gwyneth to get the comeuppance she deserves,” our snitch said. “She’s looking forward to seeing how Gwyneth can worm her way out of this one.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.