Whistleblowers Demand Investigation Into GOOP’s Alleged ‘Deceptive’ Health Claims

Has Gwyneth Paltrow’s holistic wellness empire, Goop, been “deceptive”?

A TINA.org investigation into the popular company claims that while Goop often emphasizes that its products can cure or prevent various serious conditions, they do not have the scientific evidence to actually back up their statements.

After concluding their investigation, TINA.org warned Goop of its allegedly deceptive disease-treatment claims, saying they would notify authorities and proceed to take legal action if the company did not review its strategy and marketing.

In the letter to the wellness brand, TINA.org included a list of Goop and Goop-promoted websites that allegedly contain deceptive health claims, Gwyneth Paltrow’s company refused to take further action and only made small changes to its advertisements, which is why on Tuesday, TINA.org filed a formal complaint.

The site’s complaint was filed with two California district attorneys. The site urged the officials to investigate Goop’s controversial advertising and take the necessary actions.

TINA.org is one among many companies and individuals that have come forward in question of Goop’s unconventional ways.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Paltrow herself said, sometimes “I don’t even know what the f***k we talk about.”

While the company began as a mere hobby for the Hollywood actress, Goop Wellness now sells over $100K worth of supplements a day, according to Fast Company.

Charging $90 for a pack of vitamins cheekily titled “Why Am I So Effing Tired?” Goop boasts its ability to provide curated supplement packages that address people’s lack of motivation by correcting their “adrenal fatigue.” According to Heat Street, however, various medical professionals say there’s no such thing as the alleged adrenal fatigue ailment!

