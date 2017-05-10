Snobby Gwyneth Paltrow Throws MAJOR Shade At Ex-Hubby’s New Gal

Super snob Gwyneth Paltrow is throwing major shade at ex-husband Chris Martin’s hot young squeeze!

Actress Annabelle Wallis didn’t attend college, and Gwyneth is bitching the British-born stunner

is “not intelligent enough” for the Coldplay rocker!

“Gwyneth’s been trash-talking Annabelle,” dished a source.

“She can’t understand what art-school snob Chris sees in her.

Gwyneth can’t imagine Annabelle contributes much to the conversation.”

But Chris totally disagrees with his ex-wife’s “Goop,” and adores Annabelle’s “realness.”

“Annabelle’s not as strict as Gwyneth about her diet,” sniped the source.

“Compared to Gwyneth, she’s a fresh breath of air!”