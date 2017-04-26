Glenn Beck FIRES BACK At Axed Host Tomi Lahren In Bitter Court Battle

Glenn Beck has headed back to court in his tense legal battle with Tomi Lahren. Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that the media personality is blasting accusations he violated the restraining order prohibiting him from trashing her in the press, and he’s demanding the judge not grant her motion to sanction him.

The tit-for-tat war of words began when Lahren recently filed suit against Beck and his media company for what she claims is wrongful termination of employment after she expressed pro-choice views on abortion while on The View.

Beck and The Blaze countersued the conservative and controversial commentator on April 17, denying that she was fired and noting their contract with her “remains in full force and effect.”

Beck and his company also insisted that Lahren’s web show Tomi was only suspended last month for what they term “divisive” conduct.

However, the legal case ratcheted up when, on April 24, Beck and The Blaze fired back at Lahren’s recent motion demanding sanctions against them over critical statements about her that were published by The Daily Caller on April 20, a possible violation of the April 17 agreement barring critical or negative comments by either party about the other.

The article in question featured quotes from anonymous sources slamming Lahren, 24, for her alleged bad behavior while working at The Blaze.

Lahren, through her attorneys, said that the information in the piece could only have come Blaze employees, including allegations she had screamed “at an employee for not ‘heating up her butt warmer’ before air” and that she had “general ‘disdain’ and indifference towards her staff.”

Despite Lahren’s claims, Beck and his team shot back in legal documents that they “dispute Ms. Lahren’s attempt to attribute the statements reported in the article to The Blaze, Mr. Beck, or any of their authorized representatives. Before turning to those arguments, Defendants want to make it clear that Defendants are deeply disappointed that anyone made these statements to the press. The manner of the statements— under the veil of anonymity — and their tone runs contrary to Defendants’ values.”

He also slammed the accusation he authorized the statements to be made and said he did not encourage or direct anyone to speak to The Daily Caller.

Beck, 53, went on to claim that he immediately spoke to his staff again following the publishing of the article, reminding employees not to comment or speak to the press.

“While Defendants acknowledge that the statements reported in The Daily Caller’s article are distasteful and disappointing, Plaintiff’s attempt to rush into Court and hold Defendants in contempt or have the Court otherwise sanction Defendants is ill-conceived,” read the court papers.

“There is absolutely no evidence that Defendants made or authorized anyone to make the statements reported in The Daily Caller article.”

Beck is demanding the judge not grant Lahren’s motion to sanction him for allegedly violating the restraining order.

