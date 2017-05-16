Is Glen Campbell’s Wife Pushing Him To Spit Out Another Album?

Ravaged by Alzheimer’s disease, dying country music legend Glen Campbell was taken out of his care facility

and into a recording studio where he used cue cards as he made his final farewell album.

Now, some claim the tragic Rhinestone Cowboy is being treated as a cash machine

and manipulated into churning out one last payday!

Kim Campbell — a former Radio City Music Hall Rockette and Glen’s wife of 34 years —

says in the liner notes of “Adiós,” his 2017 release, that “Glen’s abilities to play, sing and remember songs

began to rapidly decline after his diagnosis in 2011. A feeling of urgency grew to get him into the studio

one last time to capture what magic was left. It was now or never.”

But the source scoffs, “More like it was a feeling of urgency on Kim’s part to get her poor husband

to pump out one more record before he was completely unable to!”

Even Kim admits the recording sessions were difficult for Glen, saying they were “heartbreaking.”