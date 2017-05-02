‘Heart-wrenching’: Glen Campbell ‘Elder Abuse’ Nightmare EXPOSED

Ravaged by Alzheimer’s disease, dying country music legend Glen Campbell was taken out of his care ­facility and into a recording studio where he used cue cards as he made his final farewell album.

Now, some claim the tragic Rhinestone Cowboy is being treated as a cash machine and manipulated into churning out one last payday!

RadarOnline.com has uncovered the heart-wrenching story that has torn Glen’s family apart — as some call his latest record a brave farewell to fans and others charge its creation as inhumane.

Although the singer’s rep insists, “It’s not a cash grab,” one music industry source steams, “It’s cruel and undignified to have to put Glen through something like this during the ­final stage of Alzheimer’s disease!”

PHOTOS: Country No More! Taylor Swift’s Sexy New Look To Impress Calvin Harris? From Cute To Come Hither In 14 Photos

Campbell, 81, was diagnosed with the memory-robbing condition in 2011 and released the “Ghost on the Canvas” album — which was supposed to be his last — ­before embarking on his Goodbye tour in 2011.

But another “last” album, titled “See You There,” was ­released in 2013!

Kim Campbell — a ­former Radio City Music Hall Rockette and Glen’s wife of 34 years — says in the liner notes of “Adiós,” his 2017 release, that “Glen’s abilities to play, sing and remember songs began to rapidly decline after his ­diagnosis in 2011. A feeling of urgency grew to get him into the studio one last time to capture what magic was left. It was now or never.”

PHOTOS: Dolly Parton Lists West Hollywood Crash Pad For $1,395,000

But the source scoffs, “More like it was a feeling of urgency on Kim’s part to get her poor husband to pump out one more record before he was completely unable to!”

Even Kim admits the ­recording sessions were ­difficult for Glen, saying they were “heartbreaking.”

“Glen was barely able to remember the words that he was singing at times. Carl [Jackson, Glen’s longtime banjo player] held up sheets of paper with large-print ­lyrics and fed them to him one line at a time,” she says.

Willie Nelson and Vince Gill were enlisted to add polish to the album, and Glen and Kim’s kids — Ashley, ­Shannon and Cal — provided backup vocals. But two of his adult children from previous marriages — son Travis and daughter Debby — have battled Kim in court.

They alleged she kept Glen “secluded from the rest of the family” and barred relatives “from participating in his care and/or treatment.”

Travis and Debby grew so desperate they encouraged Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam to sign a law allowing family and friends to visit dementia patients, even if it’s against the wishes of the patient’s current legal guardian.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.