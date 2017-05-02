‘Heart-wrenching’: Glen Campbell ‘Elder Abuse’ Nightmare EXPOSED

Ravaged by Alzheimer’s disease, dying country music legend Glen Campbell was taken out of his care facility and into a recording studio where he used cue cards as he made his final farewell album.
Now, some claim the tragic Rhinestone Cowboy is being treated as a cash machine and manipulated into churning out one last payday!
RadarOnline.com has uncovered the heart-wrenching story that has torn Glen’s family apart — as some call his latest record a brave farewell to fans and others charge its creation as inhumane.
Although the singer’s rep insists, “It’s not a cash grab,” one music industry source steams, “It’s cruel and undignified to have to put Glen through something like this during the final stage of Alzheimer’s disease!”
Campbell, 81, was diagnosed with the memory-robbing condition in 2011 and released the “Ghost on the Canvas” album — which was supposed to be his last — before embarking on his Goodbye tour in 2011.
But another “last” album, titled “See You There,” was released in 2013!
Kim Campbell — a former Radio City Music Hall Rockette and Glen’s wife of 34 years — says in the liner notes of “Adiós,” his 2017 release, that “Glen’s abilities to play, sing and remember songs began to rapidly decline after his diagnosis in 2011. A feeling of urgency grew to get him into the studio one last time to capture what magic was left. It was now or never.”
But the source scoffs, “More like it was a feeling of urgency on Kim’s part to get her poor husband to pump out one more record before he was completely unable to!”
Even Kim admits the recording sessions were difficult for Glen, saying they were “heartbreaking.”
“Glen was barely able to remember the words that he was singing at times. Carl [Jackson, Glen’s longtime banjo player] held up sheets of paper with large-print lyrics and fed them to him one line at a time,” she says.
Willie Nelson and Vince Gill were enlisted to add polish to the album, and Glen and Kim’s kids — Ashley, Shannon and Cal — provided backup vocals. But two of his adult children from previous marriages — son Travis and daughter Debby — have battled Kim in court.
They alleged she kept Glen “secluded from the rest of the family” and barred relatives “from participating in his care and/or treatment.”
Travis and Debby grew so desperate they encouraged Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam to sign a law allowing family and friends to visit dementia patients, even if it’s against the wishes of the patient’s current legal guardian.
