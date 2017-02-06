Marriage Crisis: Giselle Bündchen ‘Begging’ Tom Brady To Retire After Super Bowl Win

Giselle Bündchen is ready for her football star hubby Tom Brady to call it quits with his career, and RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details!

“Giselle is begging him to retire and go out on top. She has retired and wants him to too,” revealed Radar’s source. “They have more money than they can ever spend and she is worried about him.”

“Giselle wants Tom to follow the David Beckham model post sports,” the insider continued, “[and] do endorsements, modeling and personal appearances.”

But hard-headed Brady, 39, isn’t ready to give up his glory just yet: “He is a competitor and thinks he has another five years in him. He thinks he can win again!”

Will his defiance create bigger problems at home? As Radar previously reported, 36-year-old Bündchen and Brady have had plenty of issues in their marriage in the past.

The model revealed she contemplated breaking up with Brady in 2007, shortly after they began dating. She found out Brady’s ex Bridget Moynahan was pregnant, and didn’t know how to cope.

Then, the couple hit another rough patch after Brady’s Deflategate scandal broke.

Could this be the last straw for Giselle?

A friend of Brady warned, “If she makes him retire, that will be the end of the marriage. He had can’t football he will go insane. This is in his blood.”

