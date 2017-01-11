George Michael’s Ex-Boyfriend Desperately Tried To Save His Life, Reveals Pal

George Michael’s ex-lover was secretly in contact with him and trying to help the entertainment icon before he was tragically found dead of a suspected drug overdose on Christmas Day.

The inner circle of U.S. art dealer Kenny Goss, who dated the “Careless Whisper” singer until they broke up in 2011 after 14 years together, reveals the agonizing secret behind-the-scenes attempts to save Michael from his spiraling addiction.

According to reality star and business owner Taylor Garrett, who dated Goss’ housemate, Logan Waller, Goss had been making frequent visits to London.

“Kenny loved George, really loved him,” Garrett told RadarOnline.com in an exclusive interview.

“Kenny had gotten sober, and he seemed to be living better than George was,” continued Garrett of Michael’s “nice” and “thoughtful” ex, who had moved to Dallas to work in the city’s thriving art scene. “He really tried to help him over the years.”

Garrett noted that Goss always spoke fondly of Michael amongst friends, even after they split.

“When you date someone for so long, 13 years, you start mirroring each other,” Garrett told Radar. “I just know that Kenny really loved him, and it made me sad.”

After Michael’s tragic death at age 53, Goss paid tribute to the former Wham! star in a touching statement, writing: “I’m heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed.”

“He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man,” read the statement.

“The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.”

However, the pal, who runs Jack & Jill Pet Market in Dallas, said the pop singer’s inner circle has always been suspicious of Fadi Fawaz, Michael’s hairdresser lover at the time of his death.

“Apparently, George’s boyfriend was with him for all the wrong reasons, unlike Kenny, who wouldn’t have ever milked him for cash,” sniped Garrett.

“He said he slept in the car [on Christmas Eve]. How reputable. If he’s so close to him, why would he sleep in the car? It makes no sense. He’s sketchy,” snapped Garrett.

As for Goss, “I don’t think he ever dated anyone else” after he and Michael split, Garrett told Radar. “I don’t think he ever got over him.”

