George Michael Death Scandal: Boyfriend Under Fire

George Michael’s boyfriend is telling “lies!”

The late singer’s cousin ripped into Fadi Fawaz, slamming his accusations that the Faith singer’s death was due to a suicide in an angry rant.

“I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can’t keep my mouth shut any longer,” Andros Georgiou wrote on his Facebook page.

There were a series of Tweets sent by Fawaz that claimed Michael tried to commit suicide multiple times and that they spent 24 hours a day together.

Fawaz’ Tweets read: “We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..” the tweets claimed. “And finally he managed… he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times… the only thing George wanted is to DIE … not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal till I found him dead in bed.” Fawaz claimed that his account was hacked and that he did not send the Tweets.

Georgiou denied Fawaz’ claims, writing; “No 1 he was never with Yog 24 hours a day they never lived together he lived in one of Yogs houses in Regents Park ?

“And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve ? and WHY did he sleep in the car ? Too many questions have come up.”

PHOTOS: POLICE SPOT MYSTERY VISITORS OUTSIDE GEORGE MICHAEL’S HOME DAYS AHEAD OF DEATH

Police questioned Fawaz after Michael’s death and have yet to announce any findings in the singer’s death. Authorities announced that Michael’s autopsy results were “inconclusive,” and said there would be further tests conducted. “Mr. Michael’s death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious,” police said.

Michael’s cousin continued his diatribe.

“Every day I get more angry at the lies I am reading I pray that this nobody doesn’t earn a penny from Yogs death any money he is offered for his so called story should go straight to one of Yogs charities which now you all know how many he had helped, he never took any credit he was in every word the peoples hero apart from being the one of biggest talents this Country has ever produced a true Gentleman that lost his way if only there were not so many YES people around him he would be alive today.”

Georgiou reiterated that Michael did not take his own life on December 25, 2016, but questioned those around him.

“One thing is for sure this was not an act of suicide. He should of been looked after by his so called friends ! if I was around this would never of happened and I have to live with that the rest of my life I am so very sad as I am sure you all are as well.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.