‘He’s Dead!’ George Michael’s Terrifying 9-1-1 Call

George Michael’s boyfriend called 911 on Christmas day after he found the singer “cold” and “blue” in his bed in his London home.

Fadi Fawaz called the emergency number and told the operator that he had been trying to wake up the singer for an hour.

“It’s George Michael. I think he’s dead. He’s in bed,” Fawaz said on the call. “He’s not breathing.”

The operator asks where he was “at the moment,” and Fawaz tells her “He’s in bed, dead.”

He also describes his boyfriend as “cold and he’s blue,” and when asked if he’s “stiff,” says “Yes and he’s very stiff.”

PHOTOS: George Michael’s Drug Dealer Admits The Late Singer Was Hooked On A Sex Liquid

Trying to gauge the situation, the operator asks if he is “beyond any help,” and Fawaz replies. “He’s dead,” and asks for an ambulance. He tells the woman on the phone “He’s beyond any help.”

Fawaz tells her “I’ve been trying to wake him up for the last hour but it’s not possible. He’s gone,” and continues saying “He’s blue, he’s cold.”

Fawaz has been questioned by the police in their investigation of Michael’s death but they recently released a statement clearing him of any foul play involvement.

On the call Fawaz told the operator that his death was not expected.

PHOTOS: Police Spot Mystery Visitors Outside George Michael’s Home Days Ahead Of Death

“I went to wake him up. He’s gone. You know. He’s quite stiff. He’s blue and cold.”

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.