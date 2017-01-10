‘Lies!’ George Michael’s Boyfriend Lashes Out On Twitter After Meeting With Cops

Fadi Fawaz returned to Twitter this week after taking a brief hiatus, slamming claims that boyfriend George Michael tried to dump him multiple times before his death.

The Sun‘s article, reporting that the famed singer tried to end his relationship with lover Fawaz several times in the last 18 months, seemed to ruffle the hairstylist’s feathers so much that he came out of hiding early.

Of course, Fawaz is still dealing with the fallout after his Twitter sent out a series of tweets saying Michael had tried several times to commit suicide before dying on Christmas. Fawaz later said his account had been hacked, and deleted it.

PHOTOS: George Clooney & Julia Roberts ‘Involved In Cheating Scandal’ – Amal Reportedly Demands Divorce!

“Lies. Time you believed in love,” he wrote, posting a link to The Sun‘s report.

Lies. Time you believed in love https://t.co/LUAhKUPA2M — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) January 10, 2017

Fawaz and Michael first hooked up in 2009, and were said to have remained together until the singer’s death. But as Radar previously reported, Fawaz has backtracked on exactly where he was during Michael’s last night.

In a statement, he said, “We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.”

However, Radar revealed that Fawaz wasn’t even with Michael when he died, but rather spent the night outside, in his own car. As Radar reported, police questioned him about the incident on January 5, and released him after.

PHOTOS: Marriage Stress? Amal Clooney Steps Out Looking Scary Skinny In NYC With Hubby George – 11 Slim Snaps

Other friends say the two haven’t been an item since 2015.

Do you think Fadi is lying? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.