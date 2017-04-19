George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston AGAIN

George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston for the second time this year after catching a mild case of pneumonia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Despite being readmitted only three months after his first hospital stay, Bush “is going to be fine,” his spokesman, Jim McGrath, said on Tuesday, adding that the 92-year-old former president was hospitalized on Friday “for observation due to a persistent cough that prevented him from getting proper rest.”

“It was subsequently determined he had a mild case of pneumonia, which was treated and has been resolved,” McGrath also said. “President Bush is in very good spirits and is being held for further observation while he regains his strength.”

As Radar previously reported, Bush was initially hospitalized in January after experiencing “shortness of breath.”

He responded well to treatments at the time and was released a few days later.

Of course, as Radar previously reported, Bush has been confined to a wheelchair due to a battle with the disease vascular Parkinsonism.

