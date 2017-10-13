George Clooney ‘Had No Idea’ Vanessa Marquez Was ‘Blacklisted’

George Clooney denied that he “blacklisted” a fellow ER star after she complained about sexual harassment on the set of the hit TV show, amid the Harvey Weinstein sordid sex scandal exploding in Hollywood.

Vanessa Marquez, who played Nurse Wendy Goldman on the NBC show from 1994 to 1997, Tweeted that Clooney hurt her career after she alleged harassment from other stars on the show and was unfairly treated after making her claims.

“B.S. Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.’women who dont play the game lose career’I did,” she Tweeted after Clooney condemned Weinstein’s alleged actions against multiple Hollywood stars, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

B.S.Clooney helped blacklist me when I spoke up abt harassment on ER.’women who dont play the game lose career’I did https://t.co/ur466NCkII — Ghoul Please 👻 (@vanessathought) October 10, 2017

“I’ve named them.Pu**y grabbers:Eric LaSalle&Terence Nightingall. Racial:Anthony,Noah,Julianna&.Call WB legal.mmmkay!” she wrote and continued describing her experience trying to report the harassment. “I don’t need it.I believe you.WB legal dept has my report but superfan needs closure.”

Marquez also wrote about trying to speak with John Wells, the producer of the show: “Well Wells was the boss&I 1st reported it to him.His 1st question:Did George do something to u?But wait 4 yr proofs.”

Clooney responded on Friday afternoon, telling RadarOnline.com in a statement: “I had no idea Vanessa was blacklisted. I take her at her word. I was not a writer or a producer or a director on that show. I had nothing to do with casting. I was an actor and only an actor. If she was told I was involved in any decision about her career then she was lied to. The fact that I couldn’t affect her career is only surpassed by the fact that I wouldn’t.”

Clooney spoke out against Weinstein on Tuesday. “It’s indefensible. That’s the only word you can start with,” he told the Daily Beast. “Harvey’s admitted to it, and it’s indefensible. I’ve known Harvey for 20 years. He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on From Dusk Till Dawn, he gave me my first big break as a director with Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior—ever.”

Weinstein was fired from his company on Sunday and fled to Arizona for sex rehab after the scandal broke. Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

