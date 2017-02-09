George’s Wife Amal Is Pregnant With Twins! Friend Confirms Baby News

It’s official! George Clooney has confirmed RadarOnline.com’s exclusive report that his wife, Amal Clooney, is pregnant AND she’s having twins!

The 55-year-old Oscar winner and his 39-year-old international attorney wife shared the news that Radar readers already knew to pal Julie Chen, she said on an episode of her show The Talk on Thursday.

After confirming that Amal is pregnant with twins, she shared another nugget of information: “The twins are due in June!”

As Radar reported, George himself confessed the baby news to his British neighbor, Joan Farnese sharing a telling grin when she asked “When’s the baby due?”

