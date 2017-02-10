‘He Hit The Jackpot!’ Matt Damon Almost Cried Over George Clooney Baby News

Matt Damon is “thrilled” for buddy George Clooney and his wife Amal on their twin pregnancy, revealing details of when he first heard the news during an interview on Thursday.

“I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying. I was so happy for him. And I was like, ‘How far along is she?’ And he goes, ‘eight weeks,'” Matt told ET Canada. “[I said], ‘Are you out of your mind?! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?’ Like of course he doesn’t.”

“‘Just shut up, man.’ And then four weeks later, I’m like, ‘we’re good right?'” he continued. “George replied, ‘We’re good.'”

“I’m thrilled for him,” Damon later added. “She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky.”

As reported, George and Amal shared the news that Radar readers already knew to pal Julie Chen, she said on an episode of her show The Talk on Thursday. After confirming that Amal is pregnant, she shared another nugget of information: “The twins are due in June!”

George even confessed the baby news before that, as Radar exclusively reported, flashing a telling grin at his British neighbor Joan Farnese when she asked “When’s the baby due?”

