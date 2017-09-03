‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Gary Shirley Wants More Kids

Amber Portwood‘s former fiancé and baby daddy, Teen Mom OG star Gary Shirley, said he would “love to have more kids.”

But there’s a problem with Shirley’s plan. His wife, Kristina Anderson, previously had her tubes tied!

As In Touch reported on Sunday after speaking with Shirley at the recent 2017 MTV VMAs, the reality TV personality said, “Actually Kristina had gotten her tubes tied. I would love to have more kids.”

PHOTOS: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood Flashes Engagement Ring While Out With Fiancé In NYC

Shirley also noted about Anderson’s Fallopian tubes, “Maybe one day we will go back and untie them.”

But he is also open to “Maybe fostering, that was something we were interested in. And you can adopt through fostering.”

However, Shirley noted to In Touch about having more children, “It’s the hassle of taking care of them because your relationship gets put on the back burner.”

PHOTOS: Amber Portwood Before She Was Famous: Adorable Childhood Photos

As Teen Mom fans know, Shirley has two biological daughters. The portly reality star raises daughter Leah, 8, with former fiancé Portwood, from whom he had a nasty breakup.

Shirley also has daughter Emilee, 2, with wife Anderson–who also has daughter Karly, 9, from her former marriage to Greg Anderson.

Just like Shirley, Portwood has moved on and was flaunting her new boyfriend Andrew Glennon at the same VMAs red carpet last weekend. They made the event a sexy date night, as Radar reported.

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs, Debt & Secret Children: Amber Portwood’s Fiance Matt Baier’s 11 Most Shocking Secrets & Scandals

In 2015, Shirley married Anderson in a top-secret ceremony. As Radar previously reported, Shirley and Anderson’s relationship began under scandalous circumstances. The couple began dating in early 2013, while she was still married to husband Greg.

Greg filed for divorce on Valentine’s Day 2014, and the split was finalized that April.

Greg fought with Anderson over her intentions for their daughter Karly to star on Teen Mom OG, but they eventually came to a resolution out of court. The little girl has never appeared on the MTV show.

Meanwhile, Shirley has gone through numerous battles with his ex Portwood. He has accused combative Portwood of being a bad mom and she has angrily denied it.

Shirley told In Touch that his daughter with Portwood, Leah, would be an amazing big sister if he has more children with Anderson.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.