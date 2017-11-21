Bombshell Confession! Gabby Douglas Says Team Doctor Larry Nassar Abused Her

Gabby Douglas just responded to critics who claim she “victim shamed” Aly Raisman after the gymnast claimed she’d been abused by former team doctor Larry Nassar at age 15 — by alleging that she, too, has been “abused” by the physician.

In a lengthy statement on her Instagram page, Douglas, 21, insists she did not intend to victim shame Raisman, 23, and seemingly also noted she’d also suffered misconduct at the hands of Nassar.

“I know that no matter what you wear, it NEVER gives anyone the right to harass or abuse you. It would be like saying that because of the leotards we wore, it was our fault that we were abused by Larry Nassar.”

She continued, “I didn’t publicly share my experiences as well as many other things because for years we were conditioned to stay silent and honestly some things were extremely painful. I wholeheartedly support my teammates for coming forward with what happened to them.”

As readers know, last week, the Olympic athlete received backlash after she responded to her teammate’s allegations by saying “it is our responsibility as women to dress modestly and be classy. dressing in a provocative/sexual way entices the wrong crowd.”

