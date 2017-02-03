‘We’re All Over!’ Gabby Douglas Slams Teammates After Ditching Them Post-Olympics

Gabby Douglas ditched her Final Five teammates during post-Olympics appearances after coming under fire for her bad behavior during the games. The gymnast is now revealing if a team feud has to do with her distancing herself from her teammates!

“We’ve known each other because we’ve been training and competing against each other for a long time, but after the Olympics, it’s kind of like everyone scattered,” the Douglas, 21, told Us Weekly. “People are not contracted to stay together, we’re just there for a job and then everyone kind of does their own thing.”

Although Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian have remained close after the games, Douglas explained how staying in touch is difficult.

“We’re all over,” she continued. “I’m in LA, Simone’s in Houston, Aly is in Boston, so it’s not like we’ve been together, we were just picked and chosen for a very special moment.”

Douglas was accused of “terrible sportsmanship” over social media when she skipped out on meeting President Barack Obama, attending the U.S. Olympic Committee Awards Show and going to the MTV Video Music Awards with her four teammates.

Although she blamed her absence from the events on health reasons, fans over social media didn’t buy it. Many began using the #FinalFour.

Douglas said of missing the Golden Globes, “I got the invitation too late. You have to plan to get everything set up and it’s like, ‘What am I going to wear?’ This is a red carpet with like actors and actresses and these images are going to live on the internet, and I’m like, I know I’m not going to feel my best.”

The three-time Olympic gold medalist was also criticized during her time in Rio, as she was accused of sporting a sour expression, not cheering for her teammates and not placing her hand over her heart during the national anthem.

“It’s gotten a lot better because I was like crying every day because of people and it’s gotten a whole lot better,” she said of the backlash. “Now versus Rio, I’m just mentally in a better spot and when I even see some comments, I’ve got to just fight the urge not to comment. At that moment, you just have got to take the high road and that’s what I’m doing.”

